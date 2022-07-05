Anti-Lock Braking Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Lock Braking Device in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Anti-Lock Braking Device companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Lock Braking Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Channel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Lock Braking Device include Autoliv, Continental, Delphi Automotive, Bosch, Aisin Seiki, Beijing Automotive Research Institute, Haldex, Hitachi Automotive Systems and Jiaozuo Brake and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Lock Braking Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Channel

Double Channel

Triple Channel

Others

Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Vehicle

Heavy Vehicle

Passenger Car

Others

Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Lock Braking Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Lock Braking Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-Lock Braking Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Anti-Lock Braking Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Autoliv

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Bosch

Aisin Seiki

Beijing Automotive Research Institute

Haldex

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Jiaozuo Brake

Nissin Brake Ohio

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-Lock Braking Device Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-Lock Braking Device Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Lock Braking Device Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-Lock Braking Device Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Lock Braking Device Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Lock Braking Device Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Lock Braking Device Companies

4 S

