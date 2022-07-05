Automatic Paver Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Paver in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Paver Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Paver Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Paver companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Paver market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gravel Pavers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Paver include Wirtgen Group, VOLVO, Atlas Copco, CAT, FAYAT, Sumitomo Construction Machinery(SCM) and ST Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automatic Paver manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Paver Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Paver Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gravel Pavers

Asphalt Paver

Others

Global Automatic Paver Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Paver Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Highway

Utility

Others

Global Automatic Paver Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Paver Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Paver revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Paver revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Paver sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Paver sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wirtgen Group

VOLVO

Atlas Copco

CAT

FAYAT

Sumitomo Construction Machinery(SCM)

ST Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automatic Paver Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automatic Paver Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automatic Paver Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automatic Paver Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automatic Paver Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automatic Paver Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automatic Paver Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automatic Paver Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automatic Paver Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automatic Paver Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automatic Paver Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automatic Paver Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Automatic Paver Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Paver Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automatic Paver Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automatic Paver Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Automatic Paver Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gravel Pavers

