Switched Multibeam Antenna Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Switched Multibeam Antenna in Global, including the following market information:

Global Switched Multibeam Antenna Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Switched Multibeam Antenna market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Switched Multibeam Antenna include California Amplifier Inc., Accel Networks LLC., Jiashan Jinchang Electron Co., Ltd, Cobham Antenna Systems, Intel Corp., Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Broadcom Corp and Samsung Electronics and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Switched Multibeam Antenna companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Switched Multibeam Antenna Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Switched Multibeam Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SIMO (Single Input Multiple Output)

MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output)

MISO (Multiple Input Single Output)

Global Switched Multibeam Antenna Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Switched Multibeam Antenna Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wi-Fi

WiMax

Cellular

RADAR systems

Global Switched Multibeam Antenna Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Switched Multibeam Antenna Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Switched Multibeam Antenna revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Switched Multibeam Antenna revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

California Amplifier Inc.

Accel Networks LLC.

Jiashan Jinchang Electron Co., Ltd

Cobham Antenna Systems

Intel Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Broadcom Corp

Samsung Electronics

ArrayComm LLC

