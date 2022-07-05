Advanced Transportation System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Advanced Transportation System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Advanced Transportation System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Advanced Transportation System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Order Management System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Advanced Transportation System include Cubic, IBM, Kapsh, Oracle, Siemens, Thales, TomTom, Cellint and Garmin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Advanced Transportation System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Advanced Transportation System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Advanced Transportation System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Order Management System

Transportation Management

Warehouse Management

Others

Global Advanced Transportation System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Advanced Transportation System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Logistics

Automotive

Others

Global Advanced Transportation System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Advanced Transportation System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Advanced Transportation System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Advanced Transportation System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cubic

IBM

Kapsh

Oracle

Siemens

Thales

TomTom

Cellint

Garmin

NovAtel

Qualcomm

Traffic Master

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Advanced Transportation System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Advanced Transportation System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Advanced Transportation System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Advanced Transportation System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Advanced Transportation System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Advanced Transportation System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Advanced Transportation System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Advanced Transportation System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Advanced Transportation System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Advanced Transportation System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Advanced Transportation System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Advanced Transportation System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2

