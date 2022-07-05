Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chemical Resistant Waterstops in global, including the following market information:

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Chemical Resistant Waterstops companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chemical Resistant Waterstops market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chemical Resistant Waterstops include Bometals, Inc., Ce Construction Solutions, Derbigum, Emagineered Solutions Inc., Foshan Nanhai Fufujing Plastic & Hardware Company Limited, Gaf Material Corporation, Henry Company, Iko Industries Ltd. and Krystol Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Chemical Resistant Waterstops manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Carbon Steel

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hog Rings Pliers

Waterstop Welding Irons

Hog Rings

Others

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chemical Resistant Waterstops revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chemical Resistant Waterstops revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chemical Resistant Waterstops sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Chemical Resistant Waterstops sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bometals, Inc.

Ce Construction Solutions

Derbigum

Emagineered Solutions Inc.

Foshan Nanhai Fufujing Plastic & Hardware Company Limited

Gaf Material Corporation

Henry Company

Iko Industries Ltd.

Krystol Group

Johns Manville

Mapei Construction Products India PVT Ltd.

Sika AG

Trelleborg Ridderkerk BV

Visqueen Building Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Chemical Resistant Waterstops Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Chemical Resistant Waterstops Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chemical Resistant Waterstops Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Chemical Resistant Waterstops Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chemical Resistant Waterstops Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chemical Resistant Waterstops Companies

