Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Transport Oxygen Concentrators in global, including the following market information:
Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Transport Oxygen Concentrators companies in 2021 (%)
The global Transport Oxygen Concentrators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Transport Oxygen Concentrators include Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, First Class Medical, Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries, Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors, GSE, Inogen, Invacare, Jiuxin Medical and Leistung Engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Transport Oxygen Concentrators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Molecular Sieve Oxygen Concentrator
Macromolecule Oxygen Permeable Membrane Oxygen Concentrator
Electrolysis Oxygen Concentrator
Chemical Oxygen Concentrator
Other
Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Clinic
Home Care
Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Transport Oxygen Concentrators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Transport Oxygen Concentrators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Transport Oxygen Concentrators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Transport Oxygen Concentrators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
First Class Medical
Foshan Keyhub Electronic Industries
Gardner Denver / Thomas Compressors
GSE
Inogen
Invacare
Jiuxin Medical
Leistung Engineering
Longfian Scitech
Merits
Nidek Medical
NTK
Precision Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Transport Oxygen Concentrators Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Transport Oxygen Concentrators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transport Oxygen Concentrators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Transport Oxygen Concentrators Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transport Oxygen Concentrators Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transport Oxygen Concentrators Compani
