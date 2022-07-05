Whole Slide Imaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Whole Slide Imaging in global, including the following market information:

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Whole Slide Imaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Whole Slide Imaging market was valued at 498.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 924.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Technetium-99m (TC-99m) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Whole Slide Imaging include Philips (The Netherlands), Siemens (Germany), Positron Corporation (U.S), Agfa-Gevaert N.V., CardiArc Ltd., Digirad Corporation, Gamma Medica Inc., GE Healthcare and Hologic Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Whole Slide Imaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Technetium-99m (TC-99m)

Thallium-201 (TL-201)

Iodine (I-123)

Others

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiology

Lymphoma

Thyroid

Neurology

Others

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Whole Slide Imaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Whole Slide Imaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Whole Slide Imaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Whole Slide Imaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Philips (The Netherlands)

Siemens (Germany)

Positron Corporation (U.S)

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

CardiArc Ltd.

Digirad Corporation

Gamma Medica Inc.

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Whole Slide Imaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Whole Slide Imaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Whole Slide Imaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Whole Slide Imaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Whole Slide Imaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Whole Slide Imaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Whole Slide Imaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Whole Slide Imaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Whole Slide Imaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Whole Slide Imaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Whole Slide Imaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Whole Slide Imaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Whole Slide Imaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Whole Slide Imaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Whole Slide Imaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Whole Slide I

