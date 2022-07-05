Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor include Carlisle Companies Inc., Chryso S.A.S, Derbigum, Firestone Building Products Company, Flex Roofing Systems, Gaf Material Corporation, Gse Environmental, Iko Industries Ltd. and Johns Manville, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Modified Bitumen

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Thermpplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

High Densty Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Densty Polyethylene (LDPE)

Others

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Waste & Water Management

Roofing & Walls

Building Structures

Bridges & Highways

Tunnel Liners

Others

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Chryso S.A.S

Derbigum

Firestone Building Products Company

Flex Roofing Systems

Gaf Material Corporation

Gse Environmental

Iko Industries Ltd.

Johns Manville

Juta A.S.

Renolit Se

Schluter Systems Ltd.

Sika Ag

Solmax International Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproofing Membrane Inhibitor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterproof

