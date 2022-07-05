Protection Helmet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Protection Helmet in global, including the following market information:
Global Protection Helmet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Protection Helmet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Protection Helmet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Protection Helmet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ABS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Protection Helmet include MSA, Honeywell, Deltaplus, 3M, JSP, Drager, UVEX, Scott(Tyco) and Centurion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Protection Helmet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Protection Helmet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Protection Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ABS
Fiberglass
Metal
Others
Global Protection Helmet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Protection Helmet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Military
Sports
Others
Global Protection Helmet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Protection Helmet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Protection Helmet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Protection Helmet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Protection Helmet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Protection Helmet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
MSA
Honeywell
Deltaplus
3M
JSP
Drager
UVEX
Scott(Tyco)
Centurion
Swiss ONE
LIDA Plastic
Huiyuan
Ximing
Kaiyuan Fiber
Haitang Helmet
Fushi Safety
Liulihe Safety
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Protection Helmet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Protection Helmet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Protection Helmet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Protection Helmet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Protection Helmet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Protection Helmet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Protection Helmet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Protection Helmet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Protection Helmet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Protection Helmet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Protection Helmet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Protection Helmet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Protection Helmet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protection Helmet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Protection Helmet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Protection Helmet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Protection Helmet Market Size Markets, 2021 &
