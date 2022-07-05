Rash Guards Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rash Guards in global, including the following market information:
Global Rash Guards Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rash Guards Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Rash Guards companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rash Guards market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
T-Shirt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rash Guards include TYR, O'Neill, Roxy, Quiksilver, Sportstar Athletics, Under Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Arena and Hurley, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rash Guards manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rash Guards Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rash Guards Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
T-Shirt
Shirt
Shorts
Others
Global Rash Guards Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rash Guards Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Swimming
Running
Diving
Surfing
Others
Global Rash Guards Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Rash Guards Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rash Guards revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rash Guards revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rash Guards sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Rash Guards sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TYR
O'Neill
Roxy
Quiksilver
Sportstar Athletics
Under Armour
CALIA by Carrie Underwood
Arena
Hurley
Nike
Speedo
Century
DBX
CranBarry
Dolfin
Grays
Oakley
Aquaglide
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rash Guards Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rash Guards Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rash Guards Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rash Guards Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rash Guards Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rash Guards Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rash Guards Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rash Guards Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rash Guards Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rash Guards Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rash Guards Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rash Guards Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rash Guards Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rash Guards Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rash Guards Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rash Guards Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rash Guards Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 T-Shirt
4.1.3 Shirt
4.1.4 Shorts
4.1.5 Others
4.2
