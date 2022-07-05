United States Plating for Microelectronics Market by Manufacturers, States, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Metal plating (also known as electroplating or electrodeposition) is a coating technology that deposits a thin later of a metal or alloy on a conductive surface to impart particular functional or aesthetic properties. During the plating process, the object to be plated functions as the positively charged cathode while the desired plating material serves as the negatively charged anode and source of the metallic ions that will form the final coating. Immersing both materials in a bath or solution of electrolyte salts and adding an electrical current causes an oxidation/reduction reaction on the surface of the cathode where the metallic ions are deposited.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Plating for Microelectronics in United States market, to split the market based on manufacturers, states, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers”

DOW

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Heraeus

XiLong Scientific

Atotech

Yamato Denki

Meltex

Ishihara Chemical

Raschig GmbH

Japan Pure Chemical

Coatech

MAGNETO special anodes

Vopelius Chemie AG

Moses Lake Industries

JCU International

Market Segment by States, covering

California

Texas

New York

Florida

Illinois

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electroplating

Electroless

Immersion

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gold

Zinc

Nickel

Bronze

Tin

Copper

Others

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the United States Plating for Microelectronics market.

Chapter 1, to describe Plating for Microelectronics Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by States, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Plating for Microelectronics, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the United States market by States, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Plating for Microelectronics, for each state, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key States by Type and Application, covering California, New York, Texas, Illinois and Florida, with sales, revenue and market share by types and applications;

Chapter 12, Plating for Microelectronics market forecast, by States, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Plating for Microelectronics Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source.

