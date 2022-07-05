Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Near Infrared Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment include FLIR Systems (US), Fluke (US), Sensors Unlimited (US), Leonardo DRS (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Xenics (Belgium), Sofradir (France), Opgal Optronic Industries and New Imaging Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Near Infrared

Shortwave Infrared

Mid-wave Infrared

Long-wave Infrared

Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Security & Surveillance

Monitoring & Inspection

Detection

Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FLIR Systems (US)

Fluke (US)

Sensors Unlimited (US)

Leonardo DRS (US)

Axis Communications (Sweden)

Xenics (Belgium)

Sofradir (France)

Opgal Optronic Industries

New Imaging Technologies

Allied Vision Technologies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Uncooled Infrared Imaging Equipment Players in Global Market

