2022 Global Bitumen Membranes Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bitumen Membranes market was valued at 2188.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.87% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bitumen membranes are designed to provide protection to commercial and residential buildings. They are made of organic liquids which are highly viscous, sticky and waterproof. Bitumen membranes are used as a roofing system on nearly flat or flat roofs to avoid any leakage and to shift water off the roof.Bauder group is a Europe based company engaged in manufacturing water-proofing membranes and offers a wide range of styrene butadiene styrene (SBS) modified bitumen based solutions for different projects. They aim at producing products with strong ageing & weathering resistance along with low temperature flexibility to match the North European climatic conditions. Bauder`s products include bitumen underlayers, capping sheets and vapor control layers.

By Market Verdors:

Shell Bitumen

Exxon Mobil

Valero Energy Corporation

Icopal

Bauder group

Nynas AB

By Types:

APP

SBS

SEBS

By Applications:

Damp-proofing

Water-proofing

Sealing

Rust-proofing

Joint and Crack Filling

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

