Oil Exploration Ship Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Exploration Ship in global, including the following market information:
Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Oil Exploration Ship companies in 2021 (%)
The global Oil Exploration Ship market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil Exploration Ship include Samsung Heavy, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Aban Offshore, Atwood Oceanics, Diamond Offshore, Hercules Offshore and DSME, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil Exploration Ship manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil Exploration Ship Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile
Stationary
Global Oil Exploration Ship Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Geophysical
Others
Global Oil Exploration Ship Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Oil Exploration Ship revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Oil Exploration Ship revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Oil Exploration Ship sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Oil Exploration Ship sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Samsung Heavy
Hyundai Heavy Industries
Aban Offshore
Atwood Oceanics
Diamond Offshore
Hercules Offshore
DSME
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil Exploration Ship Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil Exploration Ship Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil Exploration Ship Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oil Exploration Ship Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil Exploration Ship Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil Exploration Ship Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil Exploration Ship Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oil Exploration Ship Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oil Exploration Ship Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Exploration Ship Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil Exploration Ship Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Exploration Ship Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil Exploration Ship Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Exploration Ship Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
