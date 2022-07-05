Oil Exploration Ship Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Exploration Ship in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Oil Exploration Ship companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil Exploration Ship market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mobile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil Exploration Ship include Samsung Heavy, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Aban Offshore, Atwood Oceanics, Diamond Offshore, Hercules Offshore and DSME, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil Exploration Ship manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil Exploration Ship Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mobile

Stationary

Global Oil Exploration Ship Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Geophysical

Others

Global Oil Exploration Ship Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil Exploration Ship revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil Exploration Ship revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil Exploration Ship sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Oil Exploration Ship sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Samsung Heavy

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Aban Offshore

Atwood Oceanics

Diamond Offshore

Hercules Offshore

DSME

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Exploration Ship Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil Exploration Ship Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil Exploration Ship Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil Exploration Ship Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil Exploration Ship Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Exploration Ship Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil Exploration Ship Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil Exploration Ship Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil Exploration Ship Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil Exploration Ship Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Exploration Ship Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil Exploration Ship Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Exploration Ship Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil Exploration Ship Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Exploration Ship Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

