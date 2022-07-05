2022 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) market was valued at 46.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.83% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Buffered oxide etchant is a clear, odorless liquid which contains Hydrofluoric acid (HF). It is a mixture of a buffering agent, such as ammonium fluoride (NH4F), and hydrofluoric acid (HF). Buffered Oxide etchants have a long history in the Integrated Circuit industry as etchants for Integrated Circuit as well as for pre-diffusion and pre-metalization surface cleans.In the past few years, APAC is the fastest-growing region, especially China, which plays a more important role in the world.Key Buffered Oxide Etchants(BOE) manufacturers include Stella Chemifa, Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical, FDAC, Zhejiang Morita New Materials, etc. In 2019, the global major Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) manufacturers and their production capacity statistics showed that the global sold of Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) in 2019 was around 21176 MT. The top 5 companies in 2019, include Stella Chemifa, Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical, FDAC, Zhejiang Morita New Materials and Soulbrain, accounted for about 69.77% of global production.

By Market Verdors:

Stella Chemifa

Zhejiang Kaisn Fluorochemical

FDAC

Zhejiang Morita New Materials

Soulbrain

KMG Chemicals

Jiangyin Jianghua

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical

Suzhou Boyang Chemical

Jiangyin Runma

Puritan Products (Avantor)

Columbus Chemical Industries

Transene Company

By Types:

BOE 6:1

BOE 7:1

By Applications:

Integrated Circuit

Solar Energy

Monitor Panel

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Buffered Oxide Etchants (BOE) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Buffer

