Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plumbing & Water Management Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Plumbing & Water Management Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plumbing & Water Management Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Digital Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plumbing & Water Management Systems include ABB, Arad Group, Elster Group SE, General Electric, IBM Corporation, Itron, Kuraray, Schneider Electric and Xylem Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plumbing & Water Management Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Digital

Intelligent

Others

Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Utility

Military

Others

Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plumbing & Water Management Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plumbing & Water Management Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plumbing & Water Management Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Plumbing & Water Management Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Arad Group

Elster Group SE

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Itron

Kuraray

Schneider Electric

Xylem Inc

Siemens

Takadu

Wartsila

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plumbing & Water Management Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plumbing & Water Management Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plumbing & Water Management Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plumbing & Water Management Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plumbing & Water Management Systems Players in Global Market

