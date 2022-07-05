Asia-Pacific Offshore ROV Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are a vital part of underwater activities. The offshore industry could not function without them as ROVs perform crucial installation, inspection, maintenance, and decommissioning of subsea infrastructure.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Offshore ROV in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Forum Energy Technologies

Oceaneering

FMC Technologies

Saab Seaeye Limited

Furgo

Saipem

ECA Group

SMD

LIGHTHOUSE SpA

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

TMT

DWTEK

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inspection Class ROV

Light Class ROV

Heavy Class ROV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Drilling Support

Construction Support

Offshore Inspection

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Offshore ROV market.

Chapter 1, to describe Offshore ROV Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Offshore ROV, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Offshore ROV, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Offshore ROV market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Offshore ROV Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Inspection Class ROV

1.2.2 Light Class ROV

1.2.3 Heavy Class ROV

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Drilling Support

1.3.2 Construction Support

1.3.3 Offshore Inspection

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Forum Energy Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Offshore ROV Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Forum Energy Technologies Offshore ROV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Oceaneering

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Offshore ROV Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Oceaneering Offshore ROV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)



