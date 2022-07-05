2022 Global Automotive Solar Film Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Solar Film market was valued at 4197.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Automotive solar film is a thin film/laminate retrofit coating which can be installed to the interior of glass surfaces in automobiles. Automotive solar film is usually made from polyester. The usages of polyester take the advantage of its feature. Polyester is used for clarity, tensile strength, dimensional stability (retains its shape and shrinks minimally over time) and the ability to accept a variety of surface applied or embedded substances (i.e. ceramics, metals, pigments, dyes, ultraviolet inhibitors, etc.)Automotive solar films can be used to address a range of problems inherent to glazing, including heat and glare reduction, thermal insulation, UV filtration, safety and security, privacy, protection from graffiti.

There are various drivers or factors which are leading to use of solar films. In the automotive sector, with the rapid increase in demand for vehicles is expected to increase penetration of window films. There is a tremendous potential for growth in the manufacturing sector in emerging economies such as India and China. This can help companies to expand the market in the South Asian market, where significant growth is expected. Several companies are opening up manufacturing facilities in India. With the growing demand for the automation industry window films also is projected to witness significant growth. The real estate sector is a key market for the product.

