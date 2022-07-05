2022 Global Borate Mineral Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Borate Mineral market was valued at 1702.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The borate minerals are minerals which contain a borate anion group. The borate (BO3) units may be polymerised similar to the SiO4 unit of the silicate mineral class. This results in B2O5, B3O6, B2O4 anions as well as more complex structures which include hydroxide or halogen anions.The [B(O,OH)4]? anion exists as well.Many borate minerals, such as borax, colemanite, and ulexite, are salts: soft, readily soluble, and found in evaporite contexts. However, some, such as boracite, are hard and resistant to weathering, more similar to the silicates. Global Borate Mineral key players include Eti Mine Works, Rio Tinto (Borax), Quiborax, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 80%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 50%, followed by Europe, and North America, both have a share over 35 percent. In terms of product, Borax is the largest segment, with a share over 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Glass, followed by Agriculture, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Eti Mine Works

Rio Tinto (Borax)

Quiborax

Inkabor

MCC Russian Bor

Minera Santa Rita

Orocobre

Searles Valley Minerals

By Types:

Borax

Ulexite

Colemanite

Kernite

By Applications:

Glass

Ceramics

Agriculture

Detergents

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Borate Mineral Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Borate Mineral Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Borate Mineral Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Borate Mineral Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Borate Mineral Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Borate Mineral Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Borate Mineral (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Borate Mineral Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Borate Mineral Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Borate Mineral (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Borate Mineral Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

