Organophosphonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organophosphonate in global, including the following market information:
Global Organophosphonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organophosphonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Organophosphonate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organophosphonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-Hydroxy Ethane Diphosphonic Acid(HEDP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organophosphonate include AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC and The Dow Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organophosphonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organophosphonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organophosphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
1-Hydroxy Ethane Diphosphonic Acid(HEDP)
Methylenephosphonic Acid(EDTMP)
Others
Global Organophosphonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organophosphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household and Industrial Cleaning Products
Waste Water Treatment
Paper & Pulp Processing
Others
Global Organophosphonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Organophosphonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organophosphonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organophosphonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organophosphonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Organophosphonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AkzoNobel N.V
BASF SE
Cargill Incorporated
Kemira Oyj
Lanxess AG
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Tate & Lyle PLC
The Dow Chemical Company
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organophosphonate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organophosphonate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organophosphonate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organophosphonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organophosphonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organophosphonate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organophosphonate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organophosphonate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organophosphonate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organophosphonate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organophosphonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organophosphonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organophosphonate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organophosphonate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organophosphonate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organophosphonate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Organophosphonate Market Size Markets, 2021 &
