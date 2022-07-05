Organophosphonate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organophosphonate in global, including the following market information:

Global Organophosphonate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organophosphonate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Organophosphonate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organophosphonate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1-Hydroxy Ethane Diphosphonic Acid(HEDP) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organophosphonate include AkzoNobel N.V, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Kemira Oyj, Lanxess AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC and The Dow Chemical Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organophosphonate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organophosphonate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organophosphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1-Hydroxy Ethane Diphosphonic Acid(HEDP)

Methylenephosphonic Acid(EDTMP)

Others

Global Organophosphonate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organophosphonate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household and Industrial Cleaning Products

Waste Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp Processing

Others

Global Organophosphonate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Organophosphonate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organophosphonate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organophosphonate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organophosphonate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Organophosphonate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel N.V

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

Kemira Oyj

Lanxess AG

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Tate & Lyle PLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organophosphonate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organophosphonate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organophosphonate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organophosphonate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organophosphonate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organophosphonate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organophosphonate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organophosphonate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organophosphonate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organophosphonate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organophosphonate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organophosphonate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organophosphonate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organophosphonate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Organophosphonate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organophosphonate Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Organophosphonate Market Size Markets, 2021 &

