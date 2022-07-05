Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

This report studies the Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) market, Poly Ethylene Oxide (PEO) is a non-ionic, high molecular weight polymer with good water solubility and heat formative.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dow Chemical(US)

Sumitomo Seika(JP)

Meisei Chemical Works(JP)

Shanghai Liansheng Chemical(CN)

Jilin Xingyun Chemical(CN)

Zibo Kaixin Chemical(CN)

Global Fine Chemical(CN)

Yuntian Synthetic Material(CN)

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

MW: below 1 million

MW: 1-5 million

MW: above 5 million

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Building and Construction

Metals and Mining

Polymer Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Polyethylene Oxide (PEO), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Polyethylene Oxide (PEO), for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 MW: below 1 million

1.2.2 MW: 1-5 million

1.2.3 MW: above 5 million

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Textile Industry

1.3.2 Paper Industry

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Metals and Mining

1.3.5 Polymer Industry

1.3.6 Cosmetic Industry

1.3.1 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Dow Chemical(US)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Dow Chemical(US) Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Sumitomo Seika(JP)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Polyethylene Oxide (PEO) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Ty

