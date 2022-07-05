Asia-Pacific Strainer Filter Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Strainer Filter is devices used for separating solid from liquids and catching dirt and debris. Filters remove particulates that are smaller than 40 microns (often abbreviated 40?m), strainers remove particulates that are larger than 40 microns. In this report, we statistic strainers only.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Strainer Filter in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Eaton Filtration
Parker Hannifin Corporation
Krone Filtertechnik
Filter Specialists
Watts Water Technologies
Armstrong International
Ludemann
Apollo valves
Fluidtrol
Pelmar Engineering Ltd
CIRCOR Energy
Fil-Trek Corporation
Hayward Flow Control
Jamison Products
Hellan Strainer
Fluid Conditioning Products
Metrafelx
Viking Pump
Henry Technologies
Keckley Company
Legend valve
Newark Wire Cloth
Vee Bee Filtration
Weamco
Market Segment by Countries, covering
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Market Segment by Type, covers
Standard Cast Pipeline Strainers
Automatic Backwashing Strainers
Mechanically Cleaned Strainers
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Chemical
Food& Beverage
Oil and Petrochemical
Pharmaceutical
Power
Pulp & Paper
Wastewater
Water
Other Industries
