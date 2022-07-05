Global Irrigation Automation Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Irrigation Automation market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Irrigation Automation market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Fully Automatic
Semiautomatic
Segment by Application
Agricultural Planting Base
Flower Ornamental Garden
other
By Company
The Toro Company
Hunter Industries
Valmont Industries
Rain Bird
Jain Irrigation Systems
Lindsay Corporation
Netafim
Galcon
Rubicon Water
Weathermatic
Nelson Irrigation
Mottech Water Solution
Avanijal Agri Automation
Calsense
Water Bit
Hydropoint Data Systems
Irritec S.P.A
Blurain
Novagric
Hortau
Tevatronic
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fully Automatic
1.2.3 Semiautomatic
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agricultural Planting Base
1.3.3 Flower Ornamental Garden
1.3.4 other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Irrigation Automation Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Irrigation Automation Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Irrigation Automation Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Irrigation Automation Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Irrigation Automation Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Irrigation Automation Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Irrigation Automation Industry Trends
2.3.2 Irrigation Automation Market Drivers
2.3.3 Irrigation Automation Market Challenges
2.3.4 Irrigation Automation Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Irrigation Automation Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Irrigation Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Irrigation Automation Market Shar
