Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sleep Diagnostic Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sleep Diagnostic Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sleep Diagnostic Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Attended PSG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sleep Diagnostic Devices include ResMed, Inc. (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. (New Zealand), SomnoMed Ltd. (Australia), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH (Germany), Whole You, Inc. (US), BMC Medical (China) and DeVilbiss Healthcare (US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sleep Diagnostic Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Full Attended PSG

Portable Unattended PSG

Four-Channel HST

Three-Channel HST

Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Care

Sleep Laboratories

Hospitals

Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sleep Diagnostic Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sleep Diagnostic Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sleep Diagnostic Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sleep Diagnostic Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ResMed, Inc. (US)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd. (New Zealand)

SomnoMed Ltd. (Australia)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

Weinmann Medical Devices GmbH (Germany)

Whole You, Inc. (US)

BMC Medical (China)

DeVilbiss Healthcare (US)

Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sleep Diagnostic Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sleep Diagnostic Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sleep Diagnostic Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sleep Diagnostic Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleep Diagnostic Devices Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sleep Diagnostic Devices Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sleep Diagnostic Devices Companies

