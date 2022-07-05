Grinding Disc Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grinding Disc in global, including the following market information:
Global Grinding Disc Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grinding Disc Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Grinding Disc companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grinding Disc market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flat Grinding Disc Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grinding Disc include Saint-Gobain, Tyrolit, Pferd, 3M, Rhodius, KLINGSPOR, SWATYCOMET, Bosch and Hermes Schleifmittel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Grinding Disc manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grinding Disc Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grinding Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flat Grinding Disc
Beveling Disc
Cup Disc
Butterfly Disc
Others
Global Grinding Disc Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grinding Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machinery
Industrial
Others
Global Grinding Disc Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Grinding Disc Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grinding Disc revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grinding Disc revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grinding Disc sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Grinding Disc sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Saint-Gobain
Tyrolit
Pferd
3M
Rhodius
KLINGSPOR
SWATYCOMET
Bosch
Hermes Schleifmittel
Noritake
CGW
DRONCO
FUJI Grinding Wheel
Abmast
Abracs
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Grinding Disc Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Grinding Disc Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Grinding Disc Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Grinding Disc Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Grinding Disc Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Grinding Disc Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Grinding Disc Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Grinding Disc Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Grinding Disc Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Grinding Disc Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Grinding Disc Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grinding Disc Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Grinding Disc Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grinding Disc Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grinding Disc Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grinding Disc Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Grinding Disc Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Flat Grinding Disc
4.1.3 Beveling Disc
