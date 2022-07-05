Grinding Disc Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grinding Disc in global, including the following market information:

Global Grinding Disc Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grinding Disc Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Grinding Disc companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grinding Disc market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flat Grinding Disc Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grinding Disc include Saint-Gobain, Tyrolit, Pferd, 3M, Rhodius, KLINGSPOR, SWATYCOMET, Bosch and Hermes Schleifmittel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Grinding Disc manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grinding Disc Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Grinding Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flat Grinding Disc

Beveling Disc

Cup Disc

Butterfly Disc

Others

Global Grinding Disc Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Grinding Disc Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machinery

Industrial

Others

Global Grinding Disc Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Grinding Disc Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grinding Disc revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grinding Disc revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grinding Disc sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Grinding Disc sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Tyrolit

Pferd

3M

Rhodius

KLINGSPOR

SWATYCOMET

Bosch

Hermes Schleifmittel

Noritake

CGW

DRONCO

FUJI Grinding Wheel

Abmast

Abracs

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Grinding Disc Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Grinding Disc Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Grinding Disc Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Grinding Disc Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Grinding Disc Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Grinding Disc Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Grinding Disc Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Grinding Disc Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Grinding Disc Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Grinding Disc Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Grinding Disc Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Grinding Disc Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Grinding Disc Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grinding Disc Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Grinding Disc Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Grinding Disc Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Grinding Disc Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Flat Grinding Disc

4.1.3 Beveling Disc

