Smartphone Holder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smartphone Holder in global, including the following market information:
Global Smartphone Holder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smartphone Holder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smartphone Holder companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smartphone Holder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Magnetic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smartphone Holder include Lamicall, HOTOR, PopSockets, ZTON, Honsky, KCOOL, Aduro, Avantree and UGREEN, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smartphone Holder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smartphone Holder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone Holder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Magnetic
Fasten
Global Smartphone Holder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone Holder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
In-Car Holder
Home/Office Holer
Global Smartphone Holder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smartphone Holder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smartphone Holder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smartphone Holder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Smartphone Holder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Smartphone Holder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lamicall
HOTOR
PopSockets
ZTON
Honsky
KCOOL
Aduro
Avantree
UGREEN
Audiology
SENHAI
NOPNOG
OMOTON
Kenu
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smartphone Holder Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smartphone Holder Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smartphone Holder Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smartphone Holder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smartphone Holder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smartphone Holder Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smartphone Holder Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smartphone Holder Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smartphone Holder Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smartphone Holder Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smartphone Holder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smartphone Holder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smartphone Holder Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone Holder Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smartphone Holder Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smartphone Holder Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smartphone Holder Market Size Markets, 2021 &
