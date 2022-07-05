Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7113131/global-caprolactam-2028-599

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fibrant

BASF

Sinopec

UBE

CPDC

AdvanSix

Capro

Lanxess

Hengyi

DOMO Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical

Hongye Group

Sumitomo Chemical

KuibyshevAzot

Fujian Tianchen

Luxi Chemical

Grodno Khimvolokno

Grupa Azoty

GSFC

Alpek

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solid Type

Liquid Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2), with sales, revenue, and price of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2), in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2), for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-caprolactam-2028-599-7113131

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solid Type

1.2.2 Liquid Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Nylon 6 Fiber

1.3.2 Nylon 6 Resin

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market Status and Outlo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-caprolactam-2028-599-7113131

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/