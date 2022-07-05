2022 Global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Ortho-Dichlorobenzene market was valued at 73.55 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.69% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ortho-dichlorobenzene (Abbreviated as ODCB) is a compound in which the hydrogens on the two adjacent rings of benzene are replaced by chlorine atoms after atom substitution. Its molecular formula is C6H4Cl2. The two main methods for producing o-dichlorobenzene from chlorobenzene are: one is to prepare dichlorobenzene through the catalytic chlorination of benzene, and then to separate o-dichlorobenzene; the other is Separation of mixed dichlorobenzene from the production of chlorinated benzene.

Different by-products can be obtained by controlling the degree of chlorination, and dichlorobenzene can be obtained by any means. The composition ratio of the para-ortho isomers and their isomers is the same, and the para-ortho-position ratio is basically 2 ~ 3:1. Ortho-dichlorobenzene is an important raw material and intermediate application body for medicines, pesticides, and fuels.Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Kureha, Lanxess, PCC Rokita, Kutch Chemical, etc. are the main companies in the global dichlorobenzene market.

Several companies account for more than half of the global market. Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Kureha, Lanxess, etc. have leading technology and market positions, and are world-renowned vendors. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region, which accounts for about 70% of the total share. Europe and North America also have good prospect and they hold about 14% and 9% respectively. The main purity of o-dichlorobenzene is 99.5%, 99.8%, 99.85%, 99.9%, etc.

Among them, 99.8% and above is the most widely used, accounting for more than half of the total sales. 99.8% is estimated to account for a revenue share about 75%. And based on application, Pharmaceutical Intermediate is the largest application, it is followed by Dye Intermediate, etc.

