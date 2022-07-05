DVD-ROM Drive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of DVD-ROM Drive in global, including the following market information:

Global DVD-ROM Drive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global DVD-ROM Drive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five DVD-ROM Drive companies in 2021 (%)

The global DVD-ROM Drive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Internal Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of DVD-ROM Drive include ASUS, Hitachi, LG, Lite-On, Panasonic, Pioneer and TEAC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the DVD-ROM Drive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global DVD-ROM Drive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DVD-ROM Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Internal Drive

Laptop Drive

Others

Global DVD-ROM Drive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DVD-ROM Drive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Global DVD-ROM Drive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global DVD-ROM Drive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies DVD-ROM Drive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies DVD-ROM Drive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies DVD-ROM Drive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies DVD-ROM Drive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ASUS

Hitachi

LG

Lite-On

Panasonic

Pioneer

TEAC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 DVD-ROM Drive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global DVD-ROM Drive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global DVD-ROM Drive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global DVD-ROM Drive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global DVD-ROM Drive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global DVD-ROM Drive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top DVD-ROM Drive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global DVD-ROM Drive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global DVD-ROM Drive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global DVD-ROM Drive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global DVD-ROM Drive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DVD-ROM Drive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers DVD-ROM Drive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DVD-ROM Drive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DVD-ROM Drive Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DVD-ROM Drive Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global DVD-ROM Drive Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Internal Drive

4.1.3 Laptop Drive

