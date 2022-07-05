2022 Global Guanidine Carbonate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Guanidine Carbonate market was valued at 22.72 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Guanidine Carbonate (CAS No.593-85-1) is an alkaline, organic salt. The chemical formula for Guanidine Carbonate is C3H12O3N6?Guanidine Carbonate`s primary functions have been for use in formulations for hair straightening, as a depilatory agent, for use in pH adjustment, and as a buffering agent. It is employed as a strong organic alkali, organic intermediate, in soap and cosmetic products, and in the textile industry. Guanidine Carbonate industry is not concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the China, America, Europe, and India. Some of the key players dominating this market are HSCC, Vihita,FabriChem, Inc., AVATAR CORPORATION, Borealis, AlzChem AG, Hangzhou Xiangshun Chemical Products and others. Among them, China and United States accounted for more than 50% of the total sales of global Guanidine Carbonate.

HSCC is the world leading manufacturer in global Guanidine Carbonate market with the market share of 15.33%. Guanidine Carbonate market managed to increase sales by 3.97 percent to 203.33 million USD in worldwide in 2016. Overall, the Guanidine Carbonate market performance is positive, the demands for guanidine carbonate is very urging worldwide, despite the weak economic environment. In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Guanidine Carbonate raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term.

However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Guanidine Carbonate. There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The short on supply of Guanidine Carbonate in the market has had a positive impact but has been countered by the policy of the environment protection, resulting in uncertainty in the Guanidine Carbonate market. In China, Guanidine Carbonate manufactures mainly include HSCC, Hangzhou Xiangshun Chemical Products, Changzhou Yiwen Chemical, Nanjing Oriental Pearl Chemicals and others. China is the world`s largest producer of Guanidine Carbonate; as the same time, the consumption of Guanidine Carbonate in China grown gradually. In the result, Guanidine Carbonate in China was export-oriented until now.

