3D Printing in Healthcare Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Printing in Healthcare in Global, including the following market information:
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global 3D Printing in Healthcare market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extrusion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of 3D Printing in Healthcare include Bio-Rad Laboratories, EnvisionTEC, Materialise NV, Stratasys Inc., Organovo, SOLS, Simbionix, Metamason and RegenHU Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the 3D Printing in Healthcare companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Extrusion
Photo-polymerization
Laser Beam Melting
Others
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Devices
Bio-printing
Others
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies 3D Printing in Healthcare revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies 3D Printing in Healthcare revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bio-Rad Laboratories
EnvisionTEC
Materialise NV
Stratasys Inc.
Organovo
SOLS
Simbionix
Metamason
RegenHU Ltd.
Youbionic
Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd
3D Matters Pte Ltd.
3D Systems Corporation (3DS)
Ekso Bionics
Roche Pharmaceuticals
Renishaw plc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Printing in Healthcare Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printing in Healthcare Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies 3D Printing in Healthcare Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing in Healthcare Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Printing in Healthcare Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printing in Healthcare Companies
4 Market Si
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022-2028
Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global 3D Printing Medical/Healthcare Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
3D Printing for Healthcare Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028