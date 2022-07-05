Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors market was valued at 770.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2276.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

RF-Modulated Light Sources Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors include Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, PMD Technologies, Infineon, PrimeSense (Apple), MESA (Heptagon), Melexis, Intersil and Canesta (Microsoft), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

RF-Modulated Light Sources

Range Gated Imagers

Direct Time-Of-Flight Imagers

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Smart Advertising

Entertainment

Others

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

PMD Technologies

Infineon

PrimeSense (Apple)

MESA (Heptagon)

Melexis

Intersil

Canesta (Microsoft)

Espros Photonics

TriDiCam

Broadcom Limited

