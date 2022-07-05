Mung Bean Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mung Bean in global, including the following market information:

Global Mung Bean Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mung Bean Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Mung Bean companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mung Bean market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-GMO Seed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mung Bean include Pakistan, India, China, Korea, Nepal, America, Canada and Vietnam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mung Bean manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mung Bean Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mung Bean Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-GMO Seed

GMO Seed

Global Mung Bean Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mung Bean Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farm

Scientific Research

Global Mung Bean Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mung Bean Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mung Bean revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mung Bean revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mung Bean sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mung Bean sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pakistan

India

China

Korea

Nepal

America

Canada

Vietnam

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mung Bean Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mung Bean Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mung Bean Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mung Bean Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mung Bean Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mung Bean Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mung Bean Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mung Bean Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mung Bean Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mung Bean Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mung Bean Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mung Bean Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mung Bean Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mung Bean Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mung Bean Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mung Bean Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mung Bean Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Non-GMO Seed

4.1.3 GMO Seed

4.2 By Type – Global Mung Bean Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type

