Commercial Fish Feed Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Fish Feed in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Fish Feed Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Fish Feed Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Commercial Fish Feed companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Fish Feed market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Goldfish Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Fish Feed include Tetra, UPEC, Canadian Aquatic Feed, Coppens International, Ocean Star International (OSI), Hikari, JBL, Sera and Ocean Nutrition, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Fish Feed manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Fish Feed Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Fish Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Goldfish
Koi
Tropical Fish
Others
Global Commercial Fish Feed Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Fish Feed Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Live Food
Processed Food
Global Commercial Fish Feed Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Commercial Fish Feed Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Fish Feed revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Fish Feed revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Fish Feed sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Commercial Fish Feed sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tetra
UPEC
Canadian Aquatic Feed
Coppens International
Ocean Star International (OSI)
Hikari
JBL
Sera
Ocean Nutrition
Marubeni Nisshin Feed
Aquaone
Dongpinghu Feed
Inch-Gold Fish
Sanyou Chuangmei
Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries
Cargill
SunSun
Aqueon
Kaytee
Porpoise Aquarium
Haifeng Feeds
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Fish Feed Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Fish Feed Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Fish Feed Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Fish Feed Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Fish Feed Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Fish Feed Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Fish Feed Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Fish Feed Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Fish Feed Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Commercial Fish Feed Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Commercial Fish Feed Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Fish Feed Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Fish Feed Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Fish Feed Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Fish Feed Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Fish Feed Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
