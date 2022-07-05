Complex Fertilizers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Complex fertilizers have better physical, chemical, and mechanical properties compared to regular fertilizers. They offer a wider variety of options and can be customized to satisfy demand in accordance with specific soil compositions. Complex fertilizers are nutrient specific. Thus, for supplying a particular nutrient, one can select a specific chemical fertilizer. On the basis of form, the complex fertilizers market is segmented into solid and liquid fertilizers. The solid segment accounted for more than half of the total form market in 2016. Since it is a low-cost technique compared to the Others techniques (such as fertigation), it is economical to use it on low-cost cereals such as wheat and corn, which are the major crop types dominating the complex fertilizers market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Complex Fertilizers in global, including the following market information:

Global Complex Fertilizers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Complex Fertilizers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Complex Fertilizers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Complex Fertilizers market was valued at 44920 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 57250 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Incomplete Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Complex Fertilizers include Agrium Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Inc, Coromandel International Ltd., Eurochem Group Ag, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Helena Chemical Company, Israel Chemicals Limited, Phosagro and Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Complex Fertilizers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Complex Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Complex Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Incomplete

Complete

Global Complex Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Complex Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Farm

Greenhouse

Global Complex Fertilizers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Complex Fertilizers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Complex Fertilizers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Complex Fertilizers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Complex Fertilizers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Complex Fertilizers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Agrium Inc.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

Coromandel International Ltd.

Eurochem Group Ag

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Helena Chemical Company

Israel Chemicals Limited

Phosagro

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.

Sociedad Qu?mica Y Minera De Chile SA

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Complex Fertilizers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Complex Fertilizers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Complex Fertilizers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Complex Fertilizers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Complex Fertilizers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Complex Fertilizers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Complex Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Complex Fertilizers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Complex Fertilizers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Complex Fertilizers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Complex Fertilizers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Complex Fertilizers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Complex Fertilizers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Complex Fertilizers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Complex Fertilizers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Complex Fertilizers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Complex Ferti

