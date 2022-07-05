Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Feed acidifying agent, synonymous with acidifying agent, feed acidifying agent is an important additive alongside antibiotics, probiotics, enzyme preparations, microecological preparations, etc. It is an environmentally friendly additive with no residue, no resistance, and no toxic effect . Feed acidifier, as a new type of additive that can reduce the pH value of feed in the digestive tract and provide animals with the most suitable digestive tract environment, has the effect of improving digestive tract enzyme activity and nutrient digestibility, and can reduce the chance of pathogenic microorganism infection , So that the reproduction of diseased microprotozoa is inhibited, and probiotics reproduce. Has been widely used at home and abroad, acidifiers are widely used in poultry, piglets, beef cattle, dairy cows, sheep and other animal feed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Poultry Feed Acidifiers in global, including the following market information:

Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Poultry Feed Acidifiers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Poultry Feed Acidifiers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Propionic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Poultry Feed Acidifiers include BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Kemin Industries, Kemira OYJ, Biomin Holding GmbH, Impextraco NV, Pancosma and Nutrex NV, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Poultry Feed Acidifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Propionic Acid

Formic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Sorbic Acid

Malic Acid

Acetic Acid

Others

Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chicken

duck

Goose

Others

Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Poultry Feed Acidifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Poultry Feed Acidifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Poultry Feed Acidifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Poultry Feed Acidifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Yara International ASA

Kemin Industries

Kemira OYJ

Biomin Holding GmbH

Impextraco NV

Pancosma

Nutrex NV

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Poultry Feed Acidifiers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Poultry Feed Acidifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poultry Feed Acidifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Poultry Feed Acidifiers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poultry Feed Acidifiers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poultry Feed Acidifiers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poultry Feed Acidifiers Companies

4 Sights by Product

