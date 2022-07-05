2022 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals market was valued at 38.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.59% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Water treatment technologies are organized into three general areas: physical methods, chemical methods, and energy intensive methods. Chemical methods of treatment rely upon the chemical interactions of the contaminants we wish to remove from water, and the application of chemicals that either aid in the separation of contaminants from water, or assist in the destruction or neutralization of harmful effects associated with contaminants. Chemical treatment methods are applied both as stand-alone technologies and as an integral part of the treatment process with physical methods.

In this report, we mainly research water and wastewater treatment chemicals including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others. Water and wastewater treatment chemicals is a valuable resource for managers, scientists, plant operators and others interested in chemical water and wastewater. Currently, there are many kinds of water and wastewater treatment chemical products, including Ph adjusters & softeners, flocculants & coagulants, corrosion inhibitors, scale inhinitors/dispersants, biocides & disinfectants and others.

Flocculants & coagulants and corrosion inhibitors are major types. In 2017, global flocculants & coagulants used in water and wastewater treatment amount is 15360.1 K MT, which account for 46.75% of global total water and wastewater treatment chemicals. Generally, water and wastewater treatment chemicals are used in papermaking waste water treatment, industrial water treatment, drinking water treatment and cooling water treatment etc. Industrial water treatment is largest application field, followed by papermaking waste water treatment industry.

By Market Verdors:

