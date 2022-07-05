Insecticides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Insecticides in global, including the following market information:
Global Insecticides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Insecticides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Insecticides companies in 2021 (%)
The global Insecticides market was valued at 13260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Chemical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Insecticides include BASF, Bayer Cropscience, Corteva, Syngenta, Sumitomo Chemical Company, FMC, ADAMA, Nufarm and United Phosphorus. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Insecticides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Insecticides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Chemical Type
Organic Insecticides
Synthetic Insecticides
Inorganic Insecticides
Miscellaneous Compounds
by Working Mechanism
Systemic
Ingested
Contact
Global Insecticides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cereals and Grains
Oilseeds and Pulses
Fruits and Vegetables
Global Insecticides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Insecticides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Insecticides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Insecticides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Insecticides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Bayer Cropscience
Corteva
Syngenta
Sumitomo Chemical Company
FMC
ADAMA
Nufarm
United Phosphorus
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Insecticides Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Insecticides Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Insecticides Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Insecticides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Insecticides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Insecticides Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Insecticides Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Insecticides Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Insecticides Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Insecticides Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Insecticides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insecticides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Insecticides Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insecticides Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insecticides Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insecticides Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Insecticides Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Organic Insecticides
4.1.3 Synthetic Insecticides
