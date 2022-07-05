Insecticides Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insecticides in global, including the following market information:

Global Insecticides Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insecticides Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Insecticides companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insecticides market was valued at 13260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16380 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Chemical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insecticides include BASF, Bayer Cropscience, Corteva, Syngenta, Sumitomo Chemical Company, FMC, ADAMA, Nufarm and United Phosphorus. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insecticides manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insecticides Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Chemical Type

Organic Insecticides

Synthetic Insecticides

Inorganic Insecticides

Miscellaneous Compounds

by Working Mechanism

Systemic

Ingested

Contact

Global Insecticides Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Global Insecticides Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Insecticides Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insecticides revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insecticides revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insecticides sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Insecticides sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Bayer Cropscience

Corteva

Syngenta

Sumitomo Chemical Company

FMC

ADAMA

Nufarm

United Phosphorus

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insecticides Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insecticides Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insecticides Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insecticides Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insecticides Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insecticides Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insecticides Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insecticides Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insecticides Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insecticides Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insecticides Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insecticides Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insecticides Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insecticides Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Insecticides Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Insecticides Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Insecticides Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Organic Insecticides

4.1.3 Synthetic Insecticides



