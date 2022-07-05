Underground Drilling Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Underground Drilling Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Underground Drilling Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Underground Drilling Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362341/underground-drilling-equipment

Segment by Type

Single Boom Drilling Rig

Double Boom Drilling Rig

Multi Boom Drilling Rig

Segment by Application

Mining

Railway And Highway Construction

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Epiroc

Sandvik Construction

Furukawa

Komatsu Mining Corp

J.H. Fletcher

Jiangxi Siton

Mine Master

Hebei Hongyuan

HAZEMAG

Lake Shore Systems，Inc

XCMG

China Railway Engineering Equipment Group

zhangjiakou Huatai

Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co.,Ltd

Cocental – CMM

Sichuan Zuanshen Intelligent Machinery

CRRC

Zhejiang Zhi Gao machinery

Shijiazhuang Coal Mining Machinery

Hunan Changhe Machine Co., Ltd

Gengli Machinery

Hubei Hengli Machinery

Sunward

God Drill

Nanjing Engineering Factory

Kaishan

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Underground Drilling Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Underground Drilling Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Underground Drilling Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Underground Drilling Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Underground Drilling Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Underground Drilling Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Underground Drilling Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Underground Drilling Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Underground Drilling Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Underground Drilling Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Underground Drilling Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Underground Drilling Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Underground Drilling Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Underground Drilling Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Boom Drilling Rig

2.1.2 Double Boom Drilling Rig

2.1.3 Multi Boom Drilling Rig

2.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Underground Drilling Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Mining

3.1.2 Railway And Highway Construction

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Underground Drilling Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Underground Drilling Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Underground Drilling Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Underground Drilling Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Underground Drilling Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Underground Drilling Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Underground Drilling Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Epiroc

7.1.1 Epiroc Corporation Information

7.1.2 Epiroc Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Epiroc Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Epiroc Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Epiroc Recent Development

7.2 Sandvik Construction

7.2.1 Sandvik Construction Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sandvik Construction Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sandvik Construction Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sandvik Construction Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Sandvik Construction Recent Development

7.3 Furukawa

7.3.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

7.3.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Furukawa Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Furukawa Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Furukawa Recent Development

7.4 Komatsu Mining Corp

7.4.1 Komatsu Mining Corp Corporation Information

7.4.2 Komatsu Mining Corp Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Komatsu Mining Corp Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Komatsu Mining Corp Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Komatsu Mining Corp Recent Development

7.5 J.H. Fletcher

7.5.1 J.H. Fletcher Corporation Information

7.5.2 J.H. Fletcher Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 J.H. Fletcher Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 J.H. Fletcher Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 J.H. Fletcher Recent Development

7.6 Jiangxi Siton

7.6.1 Jiangxi Siton Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jiangxi Siton Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jiangxi Siton Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jiangxi Siton Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Jiangxi Siton Recent Development

7.7 Mine Master

7.7.1 Mine Master Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mine Master Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mine Master Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mine Master Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Mine Master Recent Development

7.8 Hebei Hongyuan

7.8.1 Hebei Hongyuan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hebei Hongyuan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hebei Hongyuan Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hebei Hongyuan Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Hebei Hongyuan Recent Development

7.9 HAZEMAG

7.9.1 HAZEMAG Corporation Information

7.9.2 HAZEMAG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 HAZEMAG Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 HAZEMAG Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 HAZEMAG Recent Development

7.10 Lake Shore Systems，Inc

7.10.1 Lake Shore Systems，Inc Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lake Shore Systems，Inc Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lake Shore Systems，Inc Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lake Shore Systems，Inc Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Lake Shore Systems，Inc Recent Development

7.11 XCMG

7.11.1 XCMG Corporation Information

7.11.2 XCMG Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 XCMG Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 XCMG Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 XCMG Recent Development

7.12 China Railway Engineering Equipment Group

7.12.1 China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Corporation Information

7.12.2 China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Products Offered

7.12.5 China Railway Engineering Equipment Group Recent Development

7.13 zhangjiakou Huatai

7.13.1 zhangjiakou Huatai Corporation Information

7.13.2 zhangjiakou Huatai Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 zhangjiakou Huatai Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 zhangjiakou Huatai Products Offered

7.13.5 zhangjiakou Huatai Recent Development

7.14 Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co.,Ltd

7.14.1 Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co.,Ltd Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.14.5 Shandong China Coal Industrial & Mining Supplies Group Co.,Ltd Recent Development

7.15 Cocental – CMM

7.15.1 Cocental – CMM Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cocental – CMM Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cocental – CMM Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cocental – CMM Products Offered

7.15.5 Cocental – CMM Recent Development

7.16 Sichuan Zuanshen Intelligent Machinery

7.16.1 Sichuan Zuanshen Intelligent Machinery Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sichuan Zuanshen Intelligent Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sichuan Zuanshen Intelligent Machinery Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sichuan Zuanshen Intelligent Machinery Products Offered

7.16.5 Sichuan Zuanshen Intelligent Machinery Recent Development

7.17 CRRC

7.17.1 CRRC Corporation Information

7.17.2 CRRC Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 CRRC Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 CRRC Products Offered

7.17.5 CRRC Recent Development

7.18 Zhejiang Zhi Gao machinery

7.18.1 Zhejiang Zhi Gao machinery Corporation Information

7.18.2 Zhejiang Zhi Gao machinery Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Zhejiang Zhi Gao machinery Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Zhejiang Zhi Gao machinery Products Offered

7.18.5 Zhejiang Zhi Gao machinery Recent Development

7.19 Shijiazhuang Coal Mining Machinery

7.19.1 Shijiazhuang Coal Mining Machinery Corporation Information

7.19.2 Shijiazhuang Coal Mining Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Shijiazhuang Coal Mining Machinery Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Shijiazhuang Coal Mining Machinery Products Offered

7.19.5 Shijiazhuang Coal Mining Machinery Recent Development

7.20 Hunan Changhe Machine Co., Ltd

7.20.1 Hunan Changhe Machine Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hunan Changhe Machine Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Hunan Changhe Machine Co., Ltd Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hunan Changhe Machine Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.20.5 Hunan Changhe Machine Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.21 Gengli Machinery

7.21.1 Gengli Machinery Corporation Information

7.21.2 Gengli Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Gengli Machinery Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Gengli Machinery Products Offered

7.21.5 Gengli Machinery Recent Development

7.22 Hubei Hengli Machinery

7.22.1 Hubei Hengli Machinery Corporation Information

7.22.2 Hubei Hengli Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Hubei Hengli Machinery Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Hubei Hengli Machinery Products Offered

7.22.5 Hubei Hengli Machinery Recent Development

7.23 Sunward

7.23.1 Sunward Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sunward Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Sunward Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Sunward Products Offered

7.23.5 Sunward Recent Development

7.24 God Drill

7.24.1 God Drill Corporation Information

7.24.2 God Drill Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 God Drill Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 God Drill Products Offered

7.24.5 God Drill Recent Development

7.25 Nanjing Engineering Factory

7.25.1 Nanjing Engineering Factory Corporation Information

7.25.2 Nanjing Engineering Factory Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Nanjing Engineering Factory Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Nanjing Engineering Factory Products Offered

7.25.5 Nanjing Engineering Factory Recent Development

7.26 Kaishan

7.26.1 Kaishan Corporation Information

7.26.2 Kaishan Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Kaishan Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Kaishan Products Offered

7.26.5 Kaishan Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Underground Drilling Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Underground Drilling Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Underground Drilling Equipment Distributors

8.3 Underground Drilling Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Underground Drilling Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Underground Drilling Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Underground Drilling Equipment Distributors

8.5 Underground Drilling Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362341/underground-drilling-equipment

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States