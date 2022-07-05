Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing include Azer Scientific, Statlab Medical Products, Becton-Dickinson and ARUP Laboratories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Regents
Instruments
Others
Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Azer Scientific
Statlab Medical Products
Becton-Dickinson
ARUP Laboratories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acid-Fast Bacillus (AFB) Testing Companies
