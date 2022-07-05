Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Surface Drilling Equipment

Underground Drilling Equipment

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Telecommunication

Railway Construction

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ditch Witch

Herrenknecht AG

XCMG

Goodeng Machine

Dilong

Atlas

Sandvik Construction

Furukawa

Komatsu Mining Corp

J.H. Fletcher

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Surface Drilling Equipment

2.1.2 Underground Drilling Equipment

2.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil and Gas

3.1.2 Telecommunication

3.1.3 Railway Construction

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ditch Witch

7.1.1 Ditch Witch Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ditch Witch Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ditch Witch Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ditch Witch Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Ditch Witch Recent Development

7.2 Herrenknecht AG

7.2.1 Herrenknecht AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 Herrenknecht AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Herrenknecht AG Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Herrenknecht AG Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Herrenknecht AG Recent Development

7.3 XCMG

7.3.1 XCMG Corporation Information

7.3.2 XCMG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 XCMG Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 XCMG Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 XCMG Recent Development

7.4 Goodeng Machine

7.4.1 Goodeng Machine Corporation Information

7.4.2 Goodeng Machine Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Goodeng Machine Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Goodeng Machine Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Goodeng Machine Recent Development

7.5 Dilong

7.5.1 Dilong Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dilong Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dilong Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dilong Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Dilong Recent Development

7.6 Atlas

7.6.1 Atlas Corporation Information

7.6.2 Atlas Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Atlas Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Atlas Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Atlas Recent Development

7.7 Sandvik Construction

7.7.1 Sandvik Construction Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sandvik Construction Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sandvik Construction Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sandvik Construction Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 Sandvik Construction Recent Development

7.8 Furukawa

7.8.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

7.8.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Furukawa Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Furukawa Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Furukawa Recent Development

7.9 Komatsu Mining Corp

7.9.1 Komatsu Mining Corp Corporation Information

7.9.2 Komatsu Mining Corp Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Komatsu Mining Corp Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Komatsu Mining Corp Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 Komatsu Mining Corp Recent Development

7.10 J.H. Fletcher

7.10.1 J.H. Fletcher Corporation Information

7.10.2 J.H. Fletcher Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 J.H. Fletcher Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 J.H. Fletcher Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 J.H. Fletcher Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Distributors

8.3 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Distributors

8.5 Surface and Underground Drilling Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

