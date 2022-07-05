2021-2030 Report on Global E-Learning Solutions Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the E-Learning Solutions market, covering market size for segment by type (Online E-Learning, Learning Management System (LMS), etc.), by application (Academic, Corporate, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (Absorb, Accord LMS, Adobe, Articulate, Blackboard, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for E-Learning Solutions from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the E-Learning Solutions market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of E-Learning Solutions including:

Absorb

Accord LMS

Adobe

Articulate

Blackboard

Cisco Systems

Citrix

Configio

Cornerstone

CrossKnowledge

Docebo

EI Design

Expertus

GP Strategies

IBM

iSpring Solutions

Kineo

Litmos

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Mindflash Technologies

NAVEX Global

Net Dimensions

Oracle

Saba

SAI Global

SAP

Skillsoft

SkyPrep

Traineaze

Upside learning

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Online E-Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Mobile E-Learning

Rapid E-Learning

Virtual Classroom

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Academic

Corporate

Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 E-Learning Solutions Market Overview

1.1 E-Learning Solutions Definition

1.2 Global E-Learning Solutions Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global E-Learning Solutions Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global E-Learning Solutions Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global E-Learning Solutions Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global E-Learning Solutions Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 E-Learning Solutions Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 E-Learning Solutions Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global E-Learning Solutions Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global E-Learning Solutions Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global E-Learning Solutions Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 E-Learning Solutions Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global E-Learning Solutions Market by Type

3.1.1 Online E-Learning

3.1.2 Learning Management System (LMS)

3.1.3 Mobile E-Learning

3.1.4 Rapid E-Learning



