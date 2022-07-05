2021-2030 Report on Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Direct to Consumer Testing market, covering market size for segment by type (Carrier Testing, Predictive Testing, etc.), by application (Online Platforms, Over-the-Counter, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (23andMe, Ambry Genetics, Ancestry, Color Genomics, deCODEme, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Direct to Consumer Testing from 2015-2020, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2021-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Direct to Consumer Testing market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Direct to Consumer Testing including:

23andMe

Ambry Genetics

Ancestry

Color Genomics

deCODEme

DNA DTC

Easy DNA

Full Genomes

Futura Genetics

Gene?By?Gene

Genecodebook

Genesis Healthcare

Genetrainer

Helix OpCo

Identigene

Illumina

IntelliGenetics

Karmagenes

Living DNA

Mapmygenome

MD Revolution

MyHeritage

Myriad Genetics

National Geographic Partners

Navigenics

Pathway Genomics

Quest Diagnostics

Veritas

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of content

Chapter 1 Direct to Consumer Testing Market Overview

1.1 Direct to Consumer Testing Definition

1.2 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market Size Status and Outlook (2015-2030)

1.3 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market Size Comparison by Region (2015-2030)

1.4 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market Size Comparison by Type (2015-2030)

1.5 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market Size Comparison by Application (2015-2030)

1.6 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2015-2030)

1.7 Direct to Consumer Testing Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Direct to Consumer Testing Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Sales and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.2 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2020)

2.3 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Average Price by Player (2018-2020)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Direct to Consumer Testing Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market by Type

3.1.1 Carrier Testing

3.1.2 Predictive Testing



