Commercial Automotive Telematics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Automotive Telematics in Global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-commercial-automotive-telematics-2022-2028-190

The global Commercial Automotive Telematics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Automotive Telematics include CalAmp Corp, Astrata Group (Omnitracs), Masternaut, Descartes, Fleetmatics, Qualcomm, Intel, PTC and Trimble Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commercial Automotive Telematics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fleet Tracking and Monitoring

Driver Management

V2X Solutions

Insurance Telematics

Safety and Compliance

Others

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Automotive Telematics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Automotive Telematics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CalAmp Corp

Astrata Group (Omnitracs)

Masternaut

Descartes

Fleetmatics

Qualcomm

Intel

PTC

Trimble Inc

TomTom Telematics

Verizon Telematics,

Zonar Systems

Octo Telematics

Omnitracs

Microlise Limited

Inseego Corporation

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-commercial-automotive-telematics-2022-2028-190

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Automotive Telematics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Automotive Telematics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Commercial Automotive Telematics Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Companies

3.6

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/ict-and-media/global-commercial-automotive-telematics-2022-2028-190

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Commercial Automotive Telematics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027