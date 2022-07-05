Commercial Automotive Telematics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Automotive Telematics in Global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Automotive Telematics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fleet Tracking and Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Automotive Telematics include CalAmp Corp, Astrata Group (Omnitracs), Masternaut, Descartes, Fleetmatics, Qualcomm, Intel, PTC and Trimble Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Commercial Automotive Telematics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fleet Tracking and Monitoring
Driver Management
V2X Solutions
Insurance Telematics
Safety and Compliance
Others
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Automotive Telematics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Automotive Telematics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CalAmp Corp
Astrata Group (Omnitracs)
Masternaut
Descartes
Fleetmatics
Qualcomm
Intel
PTC
Trimble Inc
TomTom Telematics
Verizon Telematics,
Zonar Systems
Octo Telematics
Omnitracs
Microlise Limited
Inseego Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Commercial Automotive Telematics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Automotive Telematics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Commercial Automotive Telematics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commercial Automotive Telematics Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Commercial Automotive Telematics Companies
3.6
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Commercial Automotive Telematics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027