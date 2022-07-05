Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets in global, including the following market information:

Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standalone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets include Yitran Technologies, Megachips Corp., Semtech Corp., Maxim Integrated, Broadcom Ltd., ST Microelectronics, Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros), Vango Technologies, Inc. and Marvell Technology Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standalone

Hybrid

Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smart Grids

Networking

Lighting

Security & Surveillance

Long Haul

Machine to Machine

Others

Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Broadband Power Line Communication (PLC) Chipsets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Yitran Technologies

Megachips Corp.

Semtech Corp.

Maxim Integrated

Broadcom Ltd.

ST Microelectronics

Qualcomm Inc. (Atheros)

Vango Technologies, Inc.

Marvell Technology Group

Intel

