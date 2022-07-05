Dry Etching System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dry Etching System in global, including the following market information:
Global Dry Etching System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dry Etching System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Dry Etching System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dry Etching System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
The Conductor Etching Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dry Etching System include Plasma Etch, Hitachi, Panasonic, Thierry Corporation, Samco, SPTS Technologies, Shibaura and Oxford Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dry Etching System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dry Etching System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dry Etching System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
The Conductor Etching
Dielectric Etch
Polycrystalline Silicon Etching
Global Dry Etching System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dry Etching System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductors
Electronic Devices
Global Dry Etching System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Dry Etching System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dry Etching System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dry Etching System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dry Etching System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Dry Etching System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Plasma Etch
Hitachi
Panasonic
Thierry Corporation
Samco
SPTS Technologies
Shibaura
Oxford Instruments
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dry Etching System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dry Etching System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dry Etching System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dry Etching System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dry Etching System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dry Etching System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dry Etching System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dry Etching System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dry Etching System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dry Etching System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dry Etching System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dry Etching System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dry Etching System Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Etching System Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dry Etching System Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dry Etching System Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dry Etching System Market Siz
