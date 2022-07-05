Automotive Sheet Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Size & Growth

The Global and United States Automotive Sheet Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Automotive Sheet Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Automotive Sheet market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of automotive sheet include Novelis, Alcoa, Constellium, Kobe Steel, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 82%. North America is the largest producer of automotive sheet holds a share over 44%. In terms of product, 6000 series are the largest segment, with a share over 72%. And in terms of application, the largest application is fuel vehicle, with a share over 81%.

Automotive Sheet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Sheet market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Automotive Sheet Market Segment by Type

5000 Series

6000 Series

Automotive Sheet Market Segment by Application

New Energy Vehicle

Fuel Vehicle

The report on the Automotive Sheet market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Novelis

Alcoa

Constellium

Kobe Steel

Hydro

Shandong Nanshan Aluminium

UACJ

Henan Mingtai Al

ALG Aluminium

Nippon Light Metal Company

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Sheet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Sheet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Sheet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Sheet with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Sheet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Automotive Sheet Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Automotive Sheet Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Sheet Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Sheet Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Sheet Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Sheet Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Sheet Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Sheet Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Sheet Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sheet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Sheet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Novelis

7.1.1 Novelis Corporation Information

7.1.2 Novelis Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Novelis Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Novelis Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.1.5 Novelis Recent Development

7.2 Alcoa

7.2.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Alcoa Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Alcoa Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.2.5 Alcoa Recent Development

7.3 Constellium

7.3.1 Constellium Corporation Information

7.3.2 Constellium Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Constellium Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Constellium Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.3.5 Constellium Recent Development

7.4 Kobe Steel

7.4.1 Kobe Steel Corporation Information

7.4.2 Kobe Steel Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Kobe Steel Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Kobe Steel Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.4.5 Kobe Steel Recent Development

7.5 Hydro

7.5.1 Hydro Corporation Information

7.5.2 Hydro Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Hydro Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Hydro Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.5.5 Hydro Recent Development

7.6 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium

7.6.1 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.6.5 Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Recent Development

7.7 UACJ

7.7.1 UACJ Corporation Information

7.7.2 UACJ Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 UACJ Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 UACJ Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.7.5 UACJ Recent Development

7.8 Henan Mingtai Al

7.8.1 Henan Mingtai Al Corporation Information

7.8.2 Henan Mingtai Al Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Henan Mingtai Al Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Henan Mingtai Al Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.8.5 Henan Mingtai Al Recent Development

7.9 ALG Aluminium

7.9.1 ALG Aluminium Corporation Information

7.9.2 ALG Aluminium Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ALG Aluminium Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ALG Aluminium Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.9.5 ALG Aluminium Recent Development

7.10 Nippon Light Metal Company

7.10.1 Nippon Light Metal Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nippon Light Metal Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nippon Light Metal Company Automotive Sheet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nippon Light Metal Company Automotive Sheet Products Offered

7.10.5 Nippon Light Metal Company Recent Development

