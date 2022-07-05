Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Reinforced Organic Finish

Polymer-Coated Fiberglass Finish

Others

Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Segment by Application

Commerical

Residential

The report on the Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material market covers the following region analysis:

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Industrial

Others

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

BASF

Sika AG

Hunter Panels

Rmax

IKO

Hunter

Johns Manville

LafargeHolcim

Tremco Roofing

DuPont Performance Building Solutions

Carlisle

Xtratherm

SOPREMA

GAF

Atlas

Hapri Insulation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BASF Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BASF Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.1.5 BASF Recent Development

7.2 Sika AG

7.2.1 Sika AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sika AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sika AG Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sika AG Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.2.5 Sika AG Recent Development

7.3 Hunter Panels

7.3.1 Hunter Panels Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hunter Panels Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hunter Panels Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hunter Panels Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.3.5 Hunter Panels Recent Development

7.4 Rmax

7.4.1 Rmax Corporation Information

7.4.2 Rmax Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Rmax Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Rmax Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.4.5 Rmax Recent Development

7.5 IKO

7.5.1 IKO Corporation Information

7.5.2 IKO Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 IKO Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 IKO Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.5.5 IKO Recent Development

7.6 Hunter

7.6.1 Hunter Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hunter Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hunter Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hunter Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.6.5 Hunter Recent Development

7.7 Johns Manville

7.7.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

7.7.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Johns Manville Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Johns Manville Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.7.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

7.8 LafargeHolcim

7.8.1 LafargeHolcim Corporation Information

7.8.2 LafargeHolcim Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LafargeHolcim Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LafargeHolcim Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.8.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Development

7.9 Tremco Roofing

7.9.1 Tremco Roofing Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tremco Roofing Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Tremco Roofing Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Tremco Roofing Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.9.5 Tremco Roofing Recent Development

7.10 DuPont Performance Building Solutions

7.10.1 DuPont Performance Building Solutions Corporation Information

7.10.2 DuPont Performance Building Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DuPont Performance Building Solutions Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DuPont Performance Building Solutions Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.10.5 DuPont Performance Building Solutions Recent Development

7.11 Carlisle

7.11.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

7.11.2 Carlisle Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Carlisle Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Carlisle Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Products Offered

7.11.5 Carlisle Recent Development

7.12 Xtratherm

7.12.1 Xtratherm Corporation Information

7.12.2 Xtratherm Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Xtratherm Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Xtratherm Products Offered

7.12.5 Xtratherm Recent Development

7.13 SOPREMA

7.13.1 SOPREMA Corporation Information

7.13.2 SOPREMA Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SOPREMA Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SOPREMA Products Offered

7.13.5 SOPREMA Recent Development

7.14 GAF

7.14.1 GAF Corporation Information

7.14.2 GAF Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 GAF Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 GAF Products Offered

7.14.5 GAF Recent Development

7.15 Atlas

7.15.1 Atlas Corporation Information

7.15.2 Atlas Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Atlas Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Atlas Products Offered

7.15.5 Atlas Recent Development

7.16 Hapri Insulation

7.16.1 Hapri Insulation Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hapri Insulation Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hapri Insulation Polyisocyanurate Roof Insulation Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hapri Insulation Products Offered

7.16.5 Hapri Insulation Recent Development

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

