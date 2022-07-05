Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Oxidation Furnace

Annealing Furnace

RTP Furnace

Segment by Application

Integrated Circuit

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Thermco Systems

Bruce Technologies

Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd

Ohkura

Beijing NAURA Microelectronics

Tokyo Electron

ASM International

Centrotherm

SVCS Process Innovation s.r.o

Tempress

SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES

Kokusai Electric Corporation

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Product Introduction

1.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Industry Trends

1.5.2 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Drivers

1.5.3 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Challenges

1.5.4 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Oxidation Furnace

2.1.2 Annealing Furnace

2.1.3 RTP Furnace

2.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Integrated Circuit

3.1.2 Consumer Electronics

3.1.3 Telecommunication

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace in 2021

4.2.3 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Thermco Systems

7.1.1 Thermco Systems Corporation Information

7.1.2 Thermco Systems Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Thermco Systems Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Thermco Systems Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.1.5 Thermco Systems Recent Development

7.2 Bruce Technologies

7.2.1 Bruce Technologies Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bruce Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bruce Technologies Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bruce Technologies Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.2.5 Bruce Technologies Recent Development

7.3 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd

7.3.1 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.3.5 Koyo Thermo Systems Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Ohkura

7.4.1 Ohkura Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ohkura Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ohkura Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ohkura Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.4.5 Ohkura Recent Development

7.5 Beijing NAURA Microelectronics

7.5.1 Beijing NAURA Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing NAURA Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Beijing NAURA Microelectronics Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Beijing NAURA Microelectronics Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.5.5 Beijing NAURA Microelectronics Recent Development

7.6 Tokyo Electron

7.6.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information

7.6.2 Tokyo Electron Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Tokyo Electron Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Tokyo Electron Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.6.5 Tokyo Electron Recent Development

7.7 ASM International

7.7.1 ASM International Corporation Information

7.7.2 ASM International Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ASM International Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ASM International Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.7.5 ASM International Recent Development

7.8 Centrotherm

7.8.1 Centrotherm Corporation Information

7.8.2 Centrotherm Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Centrotherm Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Centrotherm Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.8.5 Centrotherm Recent Development

7.9 SVCS Process Innovation s.r.o

7.9.1 SVCS Process Innovation s.r.o Corporation Information

7.9.2 SVCS Process Innovation s.r.o Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SVCS Process Innovation s.r.o Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SVCS Process Innovation s.r.o Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.9.5 SVCS Process Innovation s.r.o Recent Development

7.10 Tempress

7.10.1 Tempress Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tempress Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tempress Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tempress Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.10.5 Tempress Recent Development

7.11 SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES

7.11.1 SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES Corporation Information

7.11.2 SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Products Offered

7.11.5 SEMCO TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development

7.12 Kokusai Electric Corporation

7.12.1 Kokusai Electric Corporation Corporation Information

7.12.2 Kokusai Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Kokusai Electric Corporation Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Kokusai Electric Corporation Products Offered

7.12.5 Kokusai Electric Corporation Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Distributors

8.3 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Production Mode & Process

8.4 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Sales Channels

8.4.2 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Distributors

8.5 Semiconductor Thermal Processing Furnace Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

