Global Prilled Urea Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Prilled Urea market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prilled Urea market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Feed Grade
Fertilizer Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Agriculture
Feed Additive
Metal Polishing
Automotive Exhaust Treatment
Other
By Company
QAFCO
Yara
KOCH
SABIC
OCI
CF Industries
Nutrien
EuroChem
Group DF
Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry
CNPC
Rui Xing Group
Luxi Chemical Group
Huajin Chemical Industries
Hualu-hengsheng
Sichuan Lutianhua
Lanhua Sci-tech
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Prilled Urea Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Prilled Urea Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Feed Grade
1.2.3 Fertilizer Grade
1.2.4 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Prilled Urea Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Feed Additive
1.3.4 Metal Polishing
1.3.5 Automotive Exhaust Treatment
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Prilled Urea Production
2.1 Global Prilled Urea Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Prilled Urea Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Prilled Urea Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Prilled Urea Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Prilled Urea Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Prilled Urea Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Prilled Urea Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Prilled Urea Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Prilled Urea Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Prilled Urea Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Prilled Urea Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Prilled Urea by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Prilled Urea Revenue
