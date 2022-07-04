Global Prilled Urea Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Prilled Urea market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prilled Urea market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Feed Grade

Fertilizer Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Feed Additive

Metal Polishing

Automotive Exhaust Treatment

Other

By Company

QAFCO

Yara

KOCH

SABIC

OCI

CF Industries

Nutrien

EuroChem

Group DF

Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry

CNPC

Rui Xing Group

Luxi Chemical Group

Huajin Chemical Industries

Hualu-hengsheng

Sichuan Lutianhua

Lanhua Sci-tech

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Prilled Urea Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Prilled Urea Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Feed Grade

1.2.3 Fertilizer Grade

1.2.4 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Prilled Urea Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Feed Additive

1.3.4 Metal Polishing

1.3.5 Automotive Exhaust Treatment

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Prilled Urea Production

2.1 Global Prilled Urea Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Prilled Urea Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Prilled Urea Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Prilled Urea Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Prilled Urea Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Prilled Urea Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Prilled Urea Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Prilled Urea Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Prilled Urea Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Prilled Urea Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Prilled Urea Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Prilled Urea by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Prilled Urea Revenue

